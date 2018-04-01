On Track Innovations (OTIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5410093039119 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 163,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,801. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 million. research analysts anticipate that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. On Track Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

