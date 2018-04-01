One Stop Systems (OSS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Stop Systems earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9242055783541 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 23,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 and a PE ratio of 440.00. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Steve D. Cooper sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs and manufactures computing systems for high performance computing (HPC) applications. The Company provides HPC servers, compute accelerators and flash storage arrays. The Company’s products include graphical processing unit (GPU) acceleration, GPUs, flash storage systems, servers, peripheral component interconnect Express (PCle) expansion, peripheral component interconnect (PCI) expansion, disk arrays, Compact PCI (CPCI) and CPCIe products, desktop computing appliances, accessories and parts, and Magma Thunderbolt expansions.

