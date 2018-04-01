Ontology (ONT) Price Up 42.8% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $502.16 million and approximately $35.87 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00169103 BTC.

Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,236,451 tokens. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork.

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

