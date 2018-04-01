Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.7% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 10,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 71,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,386.80, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

