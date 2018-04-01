Orbital ATK (OA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orbital ATK earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.7217323855871 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NYSE:OA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.61. 403,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,437. The company has a market capitalization of $7,664.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.24. Orbital ATK has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Orbital ATK will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orbital ATK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In related news, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $202,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,288 shares of company stock worth $433,230 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

