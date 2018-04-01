Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Hits $221.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $221.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.04248440 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00580185 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00080034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053872 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,177,060 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

