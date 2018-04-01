Ormeus Coin (ORME) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00027815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00707426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00159795 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

