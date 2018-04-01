OsmiumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $21,131.00 (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. OsmiumCoin has a total market cap of $21,131.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.01687120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007836 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015916 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022329 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OsmiumCoin (OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

