Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Otonomy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Otonomy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

OTIC stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.94.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,292.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Otonomy by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 722.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

