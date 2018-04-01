Lorenzo Tallarigo Acquires 22,066 Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 22,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,647.92 ($3,658.36).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 22,121 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,654.52 ($3,667.48).

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 11.06 ($0.15) on Friday. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.19 ($0.18).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.18) target price on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/oxford-biomedica-plc-oxb-insider-buys-2647-92-in-stock-updated.html.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc is a gene and cell therapy company. The Company is engaged in lentiviral vector and cell therapy research, development and production. The Company’s segments include Partnering, and R&D. The Partnering segment provides lentiviral vector bioprocessing and process development services to partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.