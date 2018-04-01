Oxford Industries (OXM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $91.00.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson set a $71.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE OXM opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,255.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $84.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In other Oxford Industries news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $381,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $497,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

