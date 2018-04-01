Oxycoin Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $18,936.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00083054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001138 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 107,464,055 coins and its circulating supply is 96,961,256 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to purchase Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

