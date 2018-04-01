Oxycoin Price Tops $0.0715 (CRYPTO:OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $19,906.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00081807 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001141 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 107,470,725 coins and its circulating supply is 96,967,926 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.