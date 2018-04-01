Oyster Pearl (PRL) Price Hits $2.30 on Exchanges

Oyster Pearl (CURRENCY:PRL) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Oyster Pearl token can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00015986 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Oyster Pearl has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Oyster Pearl has a total market capitalization of $145.74 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Oyster Pearl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00694627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00162163 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029977 BTC.

About Oyster Pearl

Oyster Pearl was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Oyster Pearl’s total supply is 108,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,266,926 tokens. The Reddit community for Oyster Pearl is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Pearl’s official website is oysterprotocol.com. Oyster Pearl’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol.

Oyster Pearl Token Trading

Oyster Pearl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Oyster Pearl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster Pearl must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Pearl using one of the exchanges listed above.

