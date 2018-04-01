Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a payout ratio of 173.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 206.3%.

ROYT stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

