Hovde Group Analysts Give Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) a $11.00 Price Target

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has been given a $11.00 target price by investment analysts at Hovde Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra bought 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,472.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $73,057.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,684 shares in the company, valued at $940,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,552 shares of company stock worth $125,450 and have sold 18,972 shares worth $164,243. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

