Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.28 Million Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 64,510 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,016,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 612,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 535,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 354,728 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCRX stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

