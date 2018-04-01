Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pain Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4545778943914 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Pain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTIE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 111,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,046. The firm has a market cap of $48.89, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.77. Pain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Pain Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTIE shares. ValuEngine lowered Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pain-therapeutics-ptie-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

Receive News & Ratings for Pain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.