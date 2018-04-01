Paloma Partners Management Co Has $378,000 Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in News were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,568,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,465,000 after acquiring an additional 318,441 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of News by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,537,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,965,000 after buying an additional 1,204,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,057,000 after buying an additional 196,709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of News by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of News by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,179,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after acquiring an additional 351,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of News in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

News stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,207.26, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.97. News Corp has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/paloma-partners-management-co-acquires-3779-shares-of-news-corp-nwsa-updated.html.

News Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.