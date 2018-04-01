Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 17,928 First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,200 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $137,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,662 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2,532.97, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

