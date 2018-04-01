Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 379,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $41,648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,103.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

