Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,665 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 806,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 594,196 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 434,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 222,547 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens set a $72.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 124,621 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $8,142,736.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,769,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,371.50, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WestRock Co has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

