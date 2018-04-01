Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parsley Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.9654840151817 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,127,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,742. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9,183.57, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.39.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,204.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield purchased 189,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,533,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

