PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $237,370.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $237,370.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. In the last week, PayCoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayCoin alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00238007 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,877,764 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is not possible to buy PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.