PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PCSB Financial an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,374. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 3.98%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pcsb-financial-corp-pcsb-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCSB Financial (PCSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.