PCSB Financial (PCSB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on PCSB Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.34.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

