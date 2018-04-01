PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.71. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of PDC Energy (PDCE) traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 1,180,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $3,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $55,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock worth $1,821,178 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

