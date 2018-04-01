Peacecoin (PEC) Price Hits $0.0135

Peacecoin (CURRENCY:PEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Peacecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Peacecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Peacecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peacecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00061419 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000384 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Peacecoin

PEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

Peacecoin Coin Trading

Peacecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Peacecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peacecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peacecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

