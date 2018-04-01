Peacecoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (PEC)

Peacecoin (CURRENCY:PEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Peacecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Peacecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peacecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peacecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Peacecoin

Peacecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

Peacecoin Coin Trading

Peacecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Peacecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peacecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peacecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

