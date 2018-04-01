Ophir Energy (OPHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 70 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

OPHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.17) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) price target on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Friday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ophir Energy from GBX 85 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.04) price target on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.24) price target on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ophir Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 85.13 ($1.18).

Shares of LON:OPHR opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Ophir Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.75 ($1.30).

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc operates as an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It holds 95% interests in Block AD-03 located in the Rakhine Basin in Myanmar; 23.3% interests in Block 5 located in the Sureste in the Gulf of Mexico; and 45% interests in Block CI-513 located in Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

