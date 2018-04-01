Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.52) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

LON TEG opened at GBX 248 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.50 ($3.79).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc is a United Kingdom-based ten-pin bowling operating company, which is focused on the family entertainment market, with Sites that are typically located on mixed-use retail/leisure parks. In addition to the core ten-pin bowling offering, the Company has additional entertainment activities.

