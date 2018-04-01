Crawshaw Group’s (CRAW) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Crawshaw Group (LON:CRAW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON CRAW opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Friday. Crawshaw Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.71 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.46).

Crawshaw Group Company Profile

Crawshaw Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates a chain of meat-focused retail food stores. The Company has approximately 40 stores, which are located across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the North West. The Company’s product range is categorized into approximately two distinct areas, such as Traditional raw meat, and Hot and cold cooked food.

