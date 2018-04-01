Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pembina Pipeline earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.9626626451911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

PBA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 538,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,005. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15,708.72, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

