Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGF. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.20 price objective on Pengrowth Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,553. Pengrowth Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.57.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.50 million during the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative net margin of 179.98% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%.

In other news, insider Douglas Currie Bowles sold 60,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,367.20. Also, insider Seymour Schulich purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760,000.00.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

