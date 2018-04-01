PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.68 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,265.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 482,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 465,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,338,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 274,029 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,201,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

