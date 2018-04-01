PerkinElmer (PKI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media stories about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3063137736536 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PKI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 647,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,367.36, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $641.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

In related news, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 103,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $7,664,324.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $175,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

