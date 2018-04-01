Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pernod-ricard-pdrdy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pernod Ricard (PDRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.