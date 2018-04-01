Pesetacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,069.00 (CRYPTO:PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $6,069.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01673610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007399 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,356,334 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to buy Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

