Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $58.00 target price on Petmed Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ PETS) traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,883. The company has a market cap of $951.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Petmed Express will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $241,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,341,900 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Petmed Express by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

