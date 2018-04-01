Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 131,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211,267.20, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Pfizer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

