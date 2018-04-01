Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 190,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $211,267.20, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

