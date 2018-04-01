PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Get PFSweb alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFSW. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on PFSweb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PFSweb by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pfsweb-pfsw-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSWEB, Inc is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PFSweb (PFSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.