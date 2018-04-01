PGGM Investments Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,284 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $188,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 86,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 442,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206,623.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pggm-investments-grows-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.