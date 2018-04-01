Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Decreased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 399.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,391.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

