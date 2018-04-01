PinkCoin Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. PinkCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $9,102.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One PinkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PinkCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.30 or 0.04253290 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012118 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007132 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012332 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PinkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PinkCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.