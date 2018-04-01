Piper Jaffray Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PVH (PVH)

PVH (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.39.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $151.43 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $96.85 and a 12-month high of $157.96. The company has a market cap of $11,649.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $323,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $900,086. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in PVH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

