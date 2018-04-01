PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0467

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $75,855.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00702478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00159703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029934 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

