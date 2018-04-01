Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Pivotal Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64,924.38, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pivotal-research-lowers-walgreens-boots-alliance-wba-price-target-to-69-00-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.