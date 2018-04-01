Pivotal Research Raises Constellation Brands (STZ) Price Target to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $265.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.34.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,378.30, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.14. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.53 and a fifty-two week high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pivotal Research Raises Constellation Brands (STZ) Price Target to $285.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pivotal-research-raises-constellation-brands-stz-price-target-to-285-00.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.