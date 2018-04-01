Plains GP (PAGP) versus Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Financial Analysis

Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34% Plains All American Pipeline 3.26% 10.01% 3.52%

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Plains GP pays out 184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Plains GP has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plains GP and Plains All American Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61 Plains All American Pipeline 0 10 11 0 2.52

Plains GP presently has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Plains All American Pipeline.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plains GP and Plains All American Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million $0.65 33.46 Plains All American Pipeline $26.22 billion 0.61 $856.00 million $0.94 23.44

Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plains GP beats Plains All American Pipeline on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas. The Transportation segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased 18,700 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P

